Glen Ridge HS baseball team rallies to beat Bloomfield for first win of the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Trailing 4-1, the Glen Ridge High School baseball team rallied for nine runs in the sixth inning and defeated Bloomfield High School, 10-4, April 15, at Hurrell Field for its first win of the season after starting off 0-5.

Senior Zach Berner went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a home run and four RBi to lead the Ridgers. Sophomore Matt Bayne had a single and three RBI, and seniors Emmett Bushue and Frankie Renois each had a single and an RBI. Freshman Jayden Ingle was the winning pitcher.

Glen Ridge then fell at Cedar Grove, 5-4, April 20, to move to a 1-6 record.