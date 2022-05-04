Glen Ridge HS baseball team seeks good GNT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team hopes to make a good run in the Greater Newark Tournament.

The Ridgers, seeded 10th, will visit No. 7 seed Bloomfield in the first round on Friday, May 6. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11.

Glen Ridge defeated Belleville and Johnson to improve to 8-6 on the season.

Michael Cifelli had two singles and an RBI in the 2-1 win over Belleville on Wednesday April 27, in Belleville. Griffin Seibel pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with 14 strikeouts for the win. Seibel also had a single.

Glen Ridge defeated Johnson, 12-2, on Saturday, April 30, at home. Justin Fields went 3-for-3 with a single, a double, a home run and six RBIs; Cifelli went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, and two RBIs; Tyler Johnson went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI; and Zach Gold went 2-for-4 with a single and a triple. Seibel, Chris Mitzak and Zach Berner each had an RBI.