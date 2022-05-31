Glen Ridge HS baseball team seeks solid run in sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team received the No. 6 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 11 seed Weehawken in the first round on Wednesday, June 1. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Verona and No. 14 seed University Charter in the quarterfinals on Saturday, June 4.

Glen Ridge, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, defeated Columbia, 5-3, on Wednesday, May 25, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at home to improve to 11-12 on the season. Zach Gold had a single, a double, and two RBIs; Justin Fields had a homer and two RBIs; and Zach Berner had a single and an RBI.