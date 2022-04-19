Glen Ridge HS baseball team seeks to return to winning ways

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team dropped two close games, to Caldwell and West Orange, both at home, last week.

The Ridgers fell to Caldwell, 8-6, on Tuesday, April 12. Senior Tyler Johnson went 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBIs. Senior Zach Gold went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Senior Michael Cifelli went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. Glen Ridge was leading 6-1, but Caldwell scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Glen Ridge lost to West Orange, 3-2, on Wednesday, April 13. West Orange scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Junior Griffin Seibel had a single, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Johnson drove in one run. Junior Jake Felty and sophomore Zach Berner each had a single.

Glen Ridge visited Livingston on Monday, April 18, and lost, 2-1, in eight innings to move to a 2-5 record on the season.

Glen Ridge will visit Roselle Catholic on Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m; host Verona on Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m.; visit Caldwell on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.; and visit Belleville on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m.