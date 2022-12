Glen Ridge HS basketball teams unveil their schedules

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will begin their seasons next week.

The boys basketball team, which won a state sectional title last season for the first time since the 1987-88 season, will visit West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

The girls basketball team will host Verona on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m.

Here are their schedules.

Boys basketball

Dec. 15: at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Newark Tech, noon

Dec. 20: vs. Orange, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Dec. 23: at Hoboken, 3 p.m.

Dec. 27: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. People’s Prep Charter, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.

Jan. 3: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: vs. Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Science Park, 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14: vs. Irvington, noon

Jan. 17: vs. Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: at Verona, 6 p.m.

Feb. 4: at Shabazz, noon

Feb. 7: vs. Belleville, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

Feb. 16: vs. Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball