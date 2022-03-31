Glen Ridge HS boys basketball players earn SEC honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team, which won a state sectional championship this season for the first time since 1988, featured five seniors who have earned All–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division honors.

Bryan Moussako and Carter Koenig made the first team, Mike Cifeli made the second team, and AJ Snyder and Ryan O’Neil received honorable mention. The players participated in all 28 games this season, as the Ridgers finished with a 20-8 overall record, including winning the SEC–Independence Division title.

Moussako was the team’s leading scorer. He had 417 points, for an average of 14.9 points a game. Moussako came up big for the Ridgers when he scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Ridgers to a 52-48 home win over Newark West Side in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament championship game at GRHS on March 8.

Koenig had 364 points and a team-high 213 rebounds, averaging 13 points and 7.6 rebounds. Cifelli averaged 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. Snyder, a 6-foot-7 center, averaged 4.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, while O’Neil averaged 4.9 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

The head coach of the Ridgers is Rich Kennedy, a 1994 GRHS graduate who was a longtime assistant coach with the team.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and Steve Ellmore