Glen Ridge HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.

Sophomore Ryan Law made the First Team. He averaged a double-double of 14 points per game and 10.4 rebounds a game.

Senior Jake Machemer and junior Jacob Javier made the Second Team. Machemer averaged 10 points a game, while Javier averaged 7.1 points. They both played in all 28 games.

Junior Liam Feder averaged 7.4 points a game and made Honorable Mention.

The four GRHS players played in all 28 games this season.

The Ridgers finished 21-7, including winning the SEC-Freedom Division championship with an 11-3 record in the division.