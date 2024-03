Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team featured three players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Sophomore Jacob Javier made the first team, freshman Ryan Law made the second team and senior Zach Berner made honorable mention.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Mike Salvatelli, finished with a 17-13 overall record this season.