Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team advanced to sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sophomore Zach Konetzni scored 15 points, sophomore Jacob Javier had 14 and freshman Ryan Law had 12 to lead the second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 52-39 win over No. 15 seed Marion P. Thomas Charter in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Sophomore Liam Cooney had 5 points, sophomore Liam Feder had 4 and sophomore JP Labadia added 2 for the Ridgers, who improved to 16-12 overall on the season.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Weequahic in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 27. If Glen Ridge won, they will face either No. 3 seed Newark Tech or No. 6 seed Cedar Grove in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 29.