Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues winning ways

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team won two straight games, defeating Livingston and Shabazz to improve to 15-10 overall on the season.

Junior Jake Machemer had 13 points and sophomore Liam Cooney had 8 points to lead the Ridgers to a 43-37 home win over Livingston on Thursday, Feb. 8, in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game.

Sophomore Jacob Javier had 6 points, six rebounds and three assists; senior Zach Berner had 6 points, three rebounds and three assists; and freshman Ryan Law had 4 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore Zach Konetzni had 15 points, three rebounds and two blocked shots to power Glen Ridge to a 46-37 home win over Shabazz on Friday, Feb. 9, in an Independence Division game. Javier had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals; Law had 10 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and five steals; Cooney had 6 points; Machemer had 3 points; and Berner had six rebounds. GRHS improved to 7-6 in the division.

In earlier action, Machemer had 15 points, Javier and Berner each had 9 points and Law had 8 points, but the Ridgers lost to Science Park High School, 60-47, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Newark in an Independence Division game.