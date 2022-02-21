Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team defeats Shabazz for fifth win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Shabazz, 60-52, at home on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Carter Koenig scored 25 points, Michael Cifelli had 9 points, and Andrew Snyder and Bryan Moussako each had 8 points, all seniors, to lead the Ridgers, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 16-5 overall on the season.

GRHS outscored Shabazz, 34-25, in the second half.

The Ridgers received the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament.

The Ridgers will host No. 16 seed Newark Lab in the first round on Tuesday, March 1. The winner will face the winner between No. 8 seed Weehawken and No. 9 seed Becton. Newark West Side is the No. 2 seed. Secaucus is the No. 3 seed and Hoboken is the No. 4 seed.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano