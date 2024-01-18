Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team defeats Technology

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Jake Machemer and Ryan Law each had 12 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 64-35 win over Technology High School of Newark, on Saturday, Jan. 13, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Jacob Javier had 11 points, Oliver Kleinberg had 7, Liam Cooney had 5, and Zach Berner and Aidan Gage each had 4 for the Ridgers, who improved to 6-5 overall.

In earlier action, Javier scored 11 points, but the Ridgers lost at Livingston, 39-29, Thursday, Jan. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game.

Machemer had 7 points and Berner had 6.

Here are upcoming games:

• Jan. 18: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

• Jan. 24: vs. Shabazz, 4 p.m.

• Jan. 29: vs. West Orange, 4 p.m.