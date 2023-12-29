Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team defeats West Orange

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated West Orange High School, 29-27, Thursday, Dec. 21, at West Orange. Zach Berner, a senior, had 11 points and sophomore Jacob Javier had 10 to lead the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge lost at Verona High School, 43-35, Friday, Dec. 22, to move to a 2-2 record. In earlier action, GRHS lost at Shabazz, 46-40, Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Newark.

The Ridgers hosted their holiday tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27-28. They will host Nutley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 4 p.m.