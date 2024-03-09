Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team enjoys fine campaign

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team finished a successful season with a 17-13 overall record.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Mike Salvatelli, enjoyed a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

In the quarterfinals, the second-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 7 seed Weequahic High School of Newark, 49-42, at home on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

For the Ridgers, junior Jake Machemer had 17 points and seven rebounds; senior Zach Berner had 10 points and four rebounds; sophomore Liam Cooney had 5 points; freshman Ryan Law had 4 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots; sophomore Jacob Javier had 4 points, seven rebounds and four assists; sophomore Zach Konetzni had 4 points, three rebounds and three assists; sophomore JP Labadia had 3 points, three rebounds and three assists; and sophomore Liam Feder had 2 points and four rebounds.

The Ridgers lost to third-seeded Newark Tech, 58-29, in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 29, at home to end the season.

Law had 10 points, six rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals; Machemer had 9 points; Javier had

6 points and seven rebounds; Berner had 4 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals; and Feder had three rebounds. Cooney, Konetzni, sophomore Griffin Koenig, junior Oliver Kleinberg, Labadia, sophomore Chris Cabrera and senior Aidan Gage also saw playing time.

In the first round, Glen Ridge defeated No. 15 seed Marion P. Thomas Charter, 52-39, Thursday, Feb. 22, at home. Salvatelli previously was the GRHS assistant coach before taking over the helm.