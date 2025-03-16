Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team enjoys stellar season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Ridgers, under second-year head coach and GRHS alumnus Mike Salvatelli, finished with a 21-7 record on the season, including winning the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division title with an 11-3 divisional record.

GRHS, seeded third, made a great run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament, losing at No. 2 seed Newark Tech, 70-46, in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 4.

Sophomore Ryan Law had 18 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists; senior Jake Machemer had 17 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist; junior Jacob Javier posted five points with three assists and two rebounds; junior Liam Feder had four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal; junior JP Labadia recorded two points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals; and junior Liam Cooney had three rebounds and two assists. Junior Matthew McCormack, sophomore Jayraj Pasricha and senior Oliver Kleinberg also saw playing time.

GRHS defeated No. 14 seed Whippany Park, 72-36, in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 26; and defeated No. 6 seed Cedar Grove, 42-39, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 1, in the quarterfinals, both at home.

Photo Courtesy of Lisa Kolberg