Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team extends win streak to five games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Shabazz, West Caldwell Tech and Barringer to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 18-5 on the season.

Sophomore Ryan Law had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the 58-51 home win over Shabazz on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division game. Senior Jake Machemer had 13 points, junior Jacob Javier had 10 points, junior Liam Feder had seven points and four rebounds, junior JP Labadia had three points and five rebounds, and junior Luke Renoff added three points. GRHS avenged a 50-26 loss at Shabazz in Newark on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Law and Javier each had 10 points in the 41-37 win at West Caldwell Tech on Thursday, Feb. 13, in a divisional game. Machemer had eight points, Feder had seven points and Labadia had six points.

Feder posted a strong game with 19 points, 19 rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 48-41 win at Barringer in Newark on Saturday, Feb. 15, in a divisional game.

Law had 14 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal; Machemer had 12 points with four rebounds; Javier had three points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds; and Labadia had two points, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host Montclair Kimberley on Senior Night on Wednesday, Feb. 19, after press time. They will visit Dickinson in Jersey City on Friday, Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m. in the final regular-season game.

Glen Ridge will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament that begins Wednesday, Feb. 26.