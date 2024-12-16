Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team gears up for season

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team, under second-year head coach Mike Salvatelli, will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at West Orange.

The Ridgers are coming off a 17-13 season.

The seniors are Jake Machemer and Oliver Kleinberg.

The juniors are JP Labadia, Liam Cooney, Luke Renoff, Jacob Javier, Matthew McCormack, Charles Loeb and Liam Feder.

The sophomores are Ryan Law, Jayraj Pasricha and Max Pockriss.

Javier made the First Team and Law made the Second Team on the All–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division last season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

The following is the GRHS schedule:

Dec. 17: West Orange, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Eagle Academy for Young Men, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27: Glen Ridge Holiday tournament. Bloomfield vs. Mountain Lakes, noon. Glen Ridge vs. David Brearley Regional, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28: Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, matchups and times to be determined.

Jan. 3: Nutley, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4: Belleville, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 10: at American History, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Shabazz, 4 p.m

Jan. 16: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 21: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 28: Verona, 4 p.m.

Feb. 4: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Feb. 7: Manchester, 4 p.m.

Feb. 11: Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: at West Caldwell Tech, time tbd.

Feb. 19: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7 p.m.