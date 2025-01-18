Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team goes to 8-2

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Barringer and American History to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Liam Feder scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and fellow junior Liam Cooney also had 14 points to lead the Ridgers to a 56-39 home win over Barringer on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Junior Jacob Javier had nine points, three rebounds and three assists; sophomore Ryan Law scored seven points with eight rebounds, five steals and three assists; junior Matthew McCormack scored six points; senior Jake Machemer had four points; and junior JP Labadia had two points and five rebounds for the Ridgers.

Feder scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Law posted 17 points and 20 rebounds in the 53-45 win at American History on Friday, Jan. 10, in Newark. Cooney scored seven points with five steals and three rebounds; and Javier had six points, eight rebounds and four assisi. Machemer collected eight points and added one point. Labadia had two points and three rebounds.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost at Newark Academy, 44-42, Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Livingston. The loss ended their five-game winning streak. Law had 19 points, 15 points and seven blocked shots; Machemer had 11 points; Javier had six points, eight rebounds and four assists; and Cooney scored four points with three rebounds. Labadia and sophomore Jayraj Pasricha each had five rebounds.