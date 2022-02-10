Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team has good ECT showing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The 19th-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 30 seed Shabazz, 80-35, in the second preliminary round on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Bryan Moussako had 20 points, Carter Koenig had 14 points, Michael Cifelli had 12, Ryan O’Neil had 11, JD Pine had 9, Andrew Snyder had 8, Jake Felty had 4, and Zach Berner added 2.

Glen Ridge fell at No. 14 seed North Star Academy, 61-54, in the final preliminary round on Thursday, Feb. 3. Mossako had 22 points, Koenig had 18 points, Cifelli had 5 and Pine had 3.

The Ridgers moved to an 11-4 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Nicole Becker