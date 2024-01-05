Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team hosts and wins holiday tourney title

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team hosts and wins holiday tourney title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team captured its holiday tournament title. Standing from left are assistant coach Ryan Liddy, volunteer assistant coach Rich Kennedy, players Ryan Law, Charles Loeb, Oliver Kleinberg, Jake Machemer, Liam Feder, Jacob Javier, Luke Renoff, Zach Berner, Aiden Gage, volunteer assistant coach Jason Morales and head coach Mike Salvatelli. Kneeling are players Griffin Koenig, JP Labadia, Chris Cabrera, Zach Konetzni, Liam Cooney, Matthew McCormack and Jayraj Pasricha. (Photo Courtesy of Julia Javier)

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team hosted its annual holiday tournament, winning the championship. 

The Ridgers won both games, beating David Brearley High School, of Kenilworth, and Bloomfield High School.

Jake Machemer, a junior, had 12 points; and sophomores Liam Cooney and Jacob Javier each had 8 in the 38-28 win over Brearley on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Senior Zach Berner had 7 points and sophomore Zach Konetzni had 3 for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge rallied to beat Bloomfield, 41-39, in the final on Thursday, Dec. 28. The Ridgers, who were trailing 27-12 at halftime, outscored Bloomfield, 15-4, in the fourth quarter.

Konetzni had 11 points, Machemer had 10, Javier had 7 and Berner had 5. Glen Ridge improved to 4-2 this season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Glen Ridge vs. Bloomfield (Dec. 28)

  

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team hosts and wins holiday tourney title added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →