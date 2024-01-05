Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team hosts and wins holiday tourney title

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team hosted its annual holiday tournament, winning the championship.

The Ridgers won both games, beating David Brearley High School, of Kenilworth, and Bloomfield High School.

Jake Machemer, a junior, had 12 points; and sophomores Liam Cooney and Jacob Javier each had 8 in the 38-28 win over Brearley on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Senior Zach Berner had 7 points and sophomore Zach Konetzni had 3 for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge rallied to beat Bloomfield, 41-39, in the final on Thursday, Dec. 28. The Ridgers, who were trailing 27-12 at halftime, outscored Bloomfield, 15-4, in the fourth quarter.

Konetzni had 11 points, Machemer had 10, Javier had 7 and Berner had 5. Glen Ridge improved to 4-2 this season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Glen Ridge vs. Bloomfield (Dec. 28)