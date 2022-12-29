Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team hosts holiday tournament, splits two games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior JD Pine and sophomore Jake Machemer each scored 16 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 72-45 win over People’s Prep Charter High School in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Senior Jake Felty had 11 points, freshman Zach Koenetzi had 5 points, freshman Jacob Javier had 3 points, and freshman JP Labadia, freshman Liam Feder and senior Gabe Springer each had 2 points for the Ridgers.

It was the Ridgers’ first win of the season.

The next day, the Ridgers fell to Bloomfield High School 49-34 in the final of the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament. Pine had 12 points, junior Zach Berner had 9 points, Machemer had 7 points, Koenetzi had 2 points and Javier had 1 point.

The Ridgers moved to a 1-6 record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon