Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team improves to 8-1 on the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Collegiate, West Caldwell Tech and Weequahic to improve to an 8-1 overall record on the season.

Senior Carter Koenig had 21 points, and seniors Ryan O’Neil and Bryan Moussako each had 13 points to lead the Ridgers to a 75-53 home win over Newark Collegiate on Jan. 11 at home. Senior Andrew Snyder had 12 points; junior JD Pine and senior Michael Cifelli each had 6 points; and junior Colin Pennington and sophomore Dylan O’Neil each had 2 points for the Ridgers.

GRHS defeated West Caldwell Tech, 48-39, Jan. 13 on the road. Moussako had 18 points, Andrew Snyder had 14 points, Ryan O’Neil scored 6 points, and Cifelli had 4 points.

Moussako scored 20 points to lead the Ridgers to a 57-44 win at Weequahic on Jan. 15. Koenig had 11 points, Cifelli had 10 points, Pine added 7 points and sophomore Zach Berner had 5 points, as the Ridgers won their third straight game. O’Neil and senior Justin Fields each had 2 points.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano