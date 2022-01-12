Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team is off to fine start to the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a fine start to the season. Senior Carter Koenig had 17 points and senior Michael Cifelli had 15 points to lead the Ridgers to a 61-54 road win over Shabazz on Jan. 4. Senior Bryan Moussako had 13 points. senior Andrew Snyder had 7 points, senior Ryan O’Neil had 5 points, and senior Justin Fields and junior JD Pine each added 2 points for Glen Ridge.

Koenig and Moussako each had 13 points in the 56-36 road win over Eagle Academy on Jan. 6 in Newark. O’Neil scored 9 points; Fields netted 5 points; Snyder, Pine and Dylan O’Neil each had 4 points; and Cifelli, junior Gabe Springer and junior Jake Felty each added two points.

The Ridgers had their first loss of the season, 42-41, against Millburn at the Prudential Center in Newark on Jan. 8.

The Ridgers trailed 26-19 at the end of the third quarter before rallying in the fourth quarter. But the comeback fell short. GRHS moved to 5-1 on the season.

Cifelli scored 14 points, Moussako had 13 points, Ryan O’Neil had 8 points, Snyder had 4 points and Koenig added 2 points.