Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team is off to fine start to the season

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team is off to fine start to the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a fine start to the season. Senior Carter Koenig had 17 points and senior Michael Cifelli had 15 points to lead the Ridgers to a 61-54 road win over Shabazz on Jan. 4. Senior Bryan Moussako had 13 points. senior Andrew Snyder had 7 points, senior Ryan O’Neil had 5 points, and senior Justin Fields and junior JD Pine each added 2 points for Glen Ridge.

Koenig and Moussako each had 13 points in the 56-36 road win over Eagle Academy on Jan. 6 in Newark. O’Neil scored 9 points; Fields netted 5 points; Snyder, Pine and Dylan O’Neil each had 4 points; and Cifelli, junior Gabe Springer and junior Jake Felty each added two points.

The Ridgers had their first loss of the season, 42-41, against Millburn at the Prudential Center in Newark on Jan. 8.

The Ridgers trailed 26-19 at the end of the third quarter before rallying in the fourth quarter. But the comeback fell short. GRHS moved to 5-1 on the season.

Cifelli scored 14 points, Moussako had 13 points, Ryan O’Neil had 8 points, Snyder had 4 points and Koenig added 2 points. 

  

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team is off to fine start to the season added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS