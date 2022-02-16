Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts more wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated West Caldwell Tech and Livingston to improve to 13-5 overall on the season.

Bryan Moussako had 14 points and six rebounds, and Carter Koenig had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 41-33 home win over West Caldwell Tech on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Ryan O’Neil had 5 points and eight rebounds, and Michael Cifelli had 5 points.

Koenig had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Cifelli had 14 points and five rebounds in the 50-33 win at Livingston on Saturday, Feb. 12. Moussako collected 9 points and three assists, Andrew Snyder had 4 points and five rebounds, O’Neil had 2 points and six rebounds, and JD Pine added 2 points.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano