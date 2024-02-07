Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts three wins in a row, then falls to Millburn in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team’s three-game winning streak came to an end after a 52-47 loss at Millburn in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Ryan Law had 13 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks; Zach Berner had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists; and Jake Machemer had 10 points and three rebounds for the Ridgers. Jacob Javier had 7 points, five assists and three rebounds; and Zach Konetzni, JP Labadia and Liam Feder each had 2 points.

The Ridgers lost at Middletown South, 63-35, Saturday, Jan. 27, to move to 9-8 on the season.