Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Academy and Manchester Regional in consecutive games to improve to 15-5 on the season.

Sophomore Ryan Law had a strong game with 13 points, 13 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals to power the Ridgers to a 51-35 home win over Newark Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in a Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division contest.

Senior Jake Machemer also had 13 points with three rebounds and two assists, and junior Jacob Javier had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Junior Liam Cooney had five points, five assists and three rebounds; and sophomore Jayraj Pasricha also had five points. Junior Liam Feder added three points and six rebounds.

Feder scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Javier had 12 points and eight rebounds in the 49-26 win over Manchester Regional on Friday, Feb. 7. Law posted 10 points and 10 rebounds, Machemer had six points and three rebounds, and junior JP Labadia had five points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Ridgers will visit West Caldwell Tech on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.; visit Barringer in Newark on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.; and host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.