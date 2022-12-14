Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team to tip off the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team will begin the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell at 7 p.m.
The Ridgers, under head coach Rich Kennedy, won the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship last season.
Here is the season schedule:
- Dec. 15: at West Essex, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 17: Newark Tech, at West Caldwell Tech, noon.
- Dec. 20: vs. Orange, 4 p.m.
- Dec. 22: at Millburn, 4 p.m.
- Dec. 23: at Hoboken, 3 p.m.
- Dec. 27: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. People’s Prep Charter, 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 28: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.
- Jan. 3: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 5: vs. Verona, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 7: at Science Park, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 10: at Belleville, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12: vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14: vs. Irvington, noon.
- Jan. 17: vs. Newark Tech, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 19: at Orange, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 24: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 31: at Montclair, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 2: at Verona, 6 p.m.
- Feb. 3: at Shabazz, 5:30 p.m.
- Feb. 7: vs. Belleville, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 14: at Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 16: vs. Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.