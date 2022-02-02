Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team upends West Essex

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated West Essex, 42-38, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game to improve to a 10-3 overall record and 8-1 in the division.

Bryan Moussako had a game-high 17 points, Michael Cifelli had 12 points, Carter Koenig had 6 points, Ryan O’Neil had 3 points, and Andrew Snyder and JD Pine each had 2. The 19th-seeded Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 30 Shabazz in the Essex County Tournament second preliminary round on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The winner will visit No. 14 Arts in the third preliminary round on Thursday, Feb. 3.