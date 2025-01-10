Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team wins five straight games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team has been on a roll.

The Ridgers, who won the annual Glen Ridge holiday tournament title, defeated Nutley and Belleville to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 6-1 on the season.

Sophomore Ryan Law had 10 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots; and senior Jake Machemer also had 10 points to lead the Ridgers past Nutley, 41-28, Friday, Jan. 3, at GRHS in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Junior Jacob Javier had nine points, five rebounds and three assists; junior Liam Cooney had six points; sophomore Jayraj Pasricha had three points; junior Liam Feder had two points and five rebounds; and Matthew McCormack added a free throw and two rebounds.

The next day, the Ridgers defeated Belleville, 54-43, at GRHS in an SEC crossover game. Cooney scored 17 points, Law scored 14 points, Feder recorded eight points, Machemer contributed seven points, Javier and junior Luke Renoff each had three points, and senior Oliver Kleinberg added two points.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Nutley