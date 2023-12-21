Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team wins in season opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated West Caldwell Tech, 50-47, in the season opener on Dec. 16, in Mike Salvatelli’s debut as the Ridgers head coach.

Sophomore Liam Cooney had 11 points and three rebounds; junior Jake Machemer had 11 points and five rebounds; senior Zach Berner had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists; sophomore Zach Konetzni had 7 points and sophomore Jacob Javier had 6 points and five rebounds.

Glen Ridge will visit West Orange High School on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. and visit Verona High School on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. Glen Ridge will host its annual holiday tournament on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29. They will compete against David Brearley High School of Kenilworth on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m., preceded by Bloomfield High School against Montclair Kimberley Academy at noon.

The consolation and championship will take place on Dec. 29 at noon and 2 p.m.