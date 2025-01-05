Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team wins its tournament title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team hosted its annual holiday tournament, winning both games to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Ridgers defeated David Brearley Regional (Kenilworth), 62-26, on the first day of the tournament on Friday, Dec. 27.

Senior Jake Machemer had 12 points with four rebounds and junior Liam Feder had 10 points with three rebounds and two assists for the Ridgers. Sophomore Ryan Law had eight points and eight rebounds; sophomore Jayraj Pasricha had eight points, five rebounds and three steals; junior Liam Cooney had six points and two rebounds; junior JP Labadia had six points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists; junior Matthew McCormack had four points; and senior Oliver Kleinberg and freshman Chris Kirk each had three points. Junior Jacob Javier had five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Junior Luke Renoff had six rebounds. Sophomore Max Pockriss and freshman Tyler Kamil also contributed.

In the final, Machemer scored 25 points, including hitting a whopping eight 3-pointers, and Law and Javier each had 12 points to lead the Ridgers past Bloomfield, 57-47, on Saturday, Dec. 28. Feder had seven points and Labadia added a free throw.

GRHS snapped Bloomfield’s three-game winning streak. Bloomfield moved to 3-2.

The following are upcoming GRHS games: