Glen Ridge HS boys cross-country team competes at SEC Championships; GRHS’ Fuller wins girls Colonial Division race

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.,

Wyatt Palm, a junior, led GRHS with a 19:58.39 time, 13th place out of 80 runners.

GRHS junior Adelaide Fuller won the girls Colonial Division race in 23:10.92 out of 29 runners.

The Ridger boys team placed sixth out of 13 schools in the Liberty Division with 176 points. They broke a tie with Eagle Academy of Newark due to the Ridgers’ sixth runner in 45th place as Eagle Academy’s sixth runner finished 65th.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano