Glen Ridge HS boys cross-country team competes at SEC Championships; GRHS’ Fuller wins girls Colonial Division race

The GRHS boys team competes at the SEC Championships on Oct. 15 at Branch Brook Park in Newark.
Adelaide Fuller runs to victory at the SEC-Colonial Division Girls Championships.
Adelaide Fuller she high-fives a Columbia High School runner at the Super Essex Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.,

Wyatt Palm, a junior, led GRHS with a 19:58.39 time, 13th place out of 80 runners.

GRHS junior Adelaide Fuller won the girls Colonial Division race in 23:10.92 out of 29 runners. 

The Ridger boys team placed sixth out of 13 schools in the Liberty Division with 176 points. They broke a tie with Eagle Academy of Newark due to the Ridgers’ sixth runner in 45th place as Eagle Academy’s sixth runner finished 65th.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

  

