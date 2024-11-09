Glen Ridge HS boys cross-country team ends season at sectional meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Championships on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains.

The boys concluded their season with 398 points, finishing 14th out of 17 schools.

Wyatt Palm, a junior, finished 72nd out of 117 runners in 20 minutes, 43.97 seconds to lead the Ridgers. Freshman Grady Siefers was 82nd in 21:39.87, freshman Ryan Berutti was 84th in 21:49.31, sophomore Benjamin Edelman was 86th in 21:56.85, junior Gabriel Kirk was 89th in 22:01.97; junior Andrew Forgione was 91st in 22:02.21 and freshman Robert Wittich was 94th in 22:17.65.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge runners compete at Essex County Championships on Friday, Oct. 25, at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove