Glen Ridge HS boys cross-country team notches victories in week 3 of SEC duals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team, which competed in Liberty Division, and Adelaide Fuller, the lone GRHS girl, who competed in the Colonial Division, took part in their respective Super Essex Conference divisional races in week 3 of the SEC dual meets at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

The Ridger boys won versus East Orange Campus, which only had three runners, 15-50, and won versus East Side of Newark, 21-40, but lost to Eagle Academy, 20-35.

Wyatt Palm led GRHS in 20 minutes, 30.3 seconds in 28th place out of 94 runners. Gabriel Kirk finished 51st in 22:05.2. Grady Siefers ran a 22:30.5 time in 57th place.

Fuller placed eighth in her race out of 43 runners in 23:42.6.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano