Glen Ridge HS boys cross-country teams give good efforts at Essex County Championships

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys varsity cross-country team competed at the Essex County Cross-Country Championships at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove on Friday, Oct. 25.

Wyatt Palm, a junior, led the Ridgers in 84th place out of 171 runners with a time of 20 minutes, 06.30 seconds.

Gabriel Kirk, a junior, finished 108th in 21:24.40. Freshman Grady Siefers placed 116th in 21:51.90. Freshman Robert Wittich ran a 21:53.10 time in 118th place. Sophomore Ben Edelman finished 121st in 21:55.80. Junior Andrew Forigone placed 127th in 22:04.10. Senior Blake Davidson ran 23:43.20 for 148th place.

The boys team finished in 19th place of 24 schools with 515 points. Columbia High School won the boys title with only 35 points.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge competes at Essex County Championships