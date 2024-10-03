Glen Ridge HS boys harriers victorious in week 2 of SEC duals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed in week 2 of the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division duals on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Wyatt Palm, a junior, placed 23rd out of 59 runners in 20 minutes, 21.4 seconds. Freshman Grady Siefers finished 31st in 22:01.8. Senior Blake Davidson ran 34th in 22:31.7.

The Ridgers downed Belleville by a 19-38 score, plus Irvington and Payne Tech by 15-50 scores. The latter two schools had no runners. GRHS lost to Golda Och Academy, 25-32.

Adelaide Fuller, a junior, was the lone GRHS female runner. She finished in fourth place out of 38 runners in 23:35.20.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano