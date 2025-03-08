Glen Ridge HS boys hoops advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The third-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 14 seed Whippany Park, 72-36, in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at home. Senior Jake Machemer had 20 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block; junior Liam Feder posted 14 points, six rebounds and two steals; junior Jacob Javier notched 10 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals; sophomore Ryan Law scored nine points with 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks; junior Liam Cooney had six points, two rebounds and one assist; junior Luke Renoff had five points, three rebounds and one block; senior Oliver Kleinberg added two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal; sophomore Jayraj Pasricha and junior Matthew McCormack each added two points and one assist; junior Charles Loeb had two points; and junior JP Labadia had four rebounds and three assists.

Law scored 12 points and Feder scored 10 points to lead the Ridgers past sixth-seeded Cedar Grove, 42-29, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 1, at GRHS. Machemer scored nine points, Javier had seven, and Cooney and Labadia each had two.

The Ridgers, who improved to 21-6, were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Newark Tech in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 4. The other semifinal pitted No. 4 seed Arts (Newark) against No. 8 seed Shabazz (Newark). The final is Friday, March 7, at the higher-seeded school.