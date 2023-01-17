Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team gives good effort vs. Irvington

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team is having a tough season, but the Ridgers gave a strong effort in a 69-62 home loss to a strong Irvington High School team on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Senior JD Pine scored a game-high 35 points, freshman Liam Feder had 8 points and freshman JP Labadia had 7 points for the Ridgers, who moved to 1-12 on the season. Irvington improved to 9-2.

Glen Ridge will visit Orange High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, and host Millburn High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, both at 4 p.m.