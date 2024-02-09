Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team wins four straight games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team has been on a roll.

The Ridgers had a four-game winning streak through Monday, Feb. 5.

Jacob Javier had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 47-28 win at Bergen Charter on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Freshman Ryan Law had 8 points and eight rebounds, junior Jake Machemer had 6 points and four assists and sophomore Zach Konetzni had 6 points and seven rebounds for Glen Ridge.

Javier scored 15 points and dished out three assists in the 54-44 win over Nutley on Thursday, Feb. 1. Law had 11 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Liam Cooney had 7 points and four rebounds, senior Zach Berner had 5 points, five rebounds and three assists and sophomore J.P. Labadia had 5 points.

Law had 15 points and Javier had 11 points in the 42-34 home win over Newark Tech on Friday, Feb. 2. Machemer had 6 points, Berner had 5 points and Konetzni had 4 points.

Sophomore Liam Feder scored 12 points and Law had 10 points to lead the Ridgers to a 50-42 win at Barringer on Monday Feb. 5, in Newark. Javier had 9 points, Labadia had 8, Konetzni had 7 and Berner and Machemer each had 2. The Ridgers improved to 13-9 on the season.