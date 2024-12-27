Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team wins in season-opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated West Orange, 58-47, in the season-opener on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at home. Sophomore Ryan Law had 15 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals; junior Liam Cooney posted 14 points and three rebounds; junior Jacob Javier collected 12 points, five rebounds and two assists; and senior Jake Machemer had seven points to lead the Ridgers. Liam Feder also had six points and four rebounds and fellow junior Matthew McCormack added four points. GRHS lost to Verona, 39-37, Thursday, Dec. 19, at Verona. Machemer scored 12 points and Law scored 10 points. GRHS defeated Eagle Academy, 42-26, Saturday, Dec. 21, in Newark to move to 2-1. Law had 17 points and Cooney had 11 points.

The Ridgers will host their annual holiday tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28. They will face David Brearley Regional (Kenilworth) on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. The consolation and finals are the next day. The other schools in the tournament are Bloomfield and Mountain Lakes.