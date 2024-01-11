Glen Ridge HS boys hoops triumphs over Science Park

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Zach Berner and sophomore Jacob Javier each had 8 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 40-34 home win over Science Park on Monday, Jan. 8.

Jake Machemer, a junior, and freshman Ryan Law each had 7 points, sophomores Zach Konetzni and JP Labadia each had 4, and sophomore Liam Cooney added 2 for the Ridgers, who improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

In earlier action, Glen Ridge lost to Nutley, 45-35, at home on Thursday, Jan. 4, in an Independence Division game.

Javier had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals; Berner had 8 points and grabbed 14 rebounds; Machemer had 8 points with four rebounds and two steals; Law had 2 points and seven rebounds; Cooney had 2 points, Labadia added one point and sophomore Chris Cabrera had two assists.

The Ridgers lost at Montclair, 53-33, Saturday, Jan. 6, in a divisional crossover game.

Javier had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals; Berner had 5 points, five rebounds and five assists; Machemer had 5 points; Cooney had 3 points; Cabrera had 2 points and five rebounds; Labadia, Law and Konetzni each had 2 points.

