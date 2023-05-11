Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team defeats Bernards in double OT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Will Benson scored the winning goal in double overtime to lift the Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team to a 7-6 win over state-ranked Bernards on Monday, May 8, at Bernardsville.

Benson finished with three goals. Freshman Jimmy Benson had two goals, and seniors Ethan Lyons and Connor Mansfield each had one goal. Sophomore Brad Foster and senior Connor Kaveny each had one assist. Lyons had seven ground balls. Freshman Brennan Lyons made eight saves and Mansfield made six saves.

Glen Ridge improved to 7-4 overall on the season. Bernards, ranked No. 19 in the state by the Star-Ledger, moved to 10-3.

The second-seeded Ridgers gave a good effort despite losing to No. 3 seed Cadwell 9-5 in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, May 3, at Watsessing Park. The Ridgers trailed 6-1 at halftime and 7-1 early in the third quarter before scoring three of the next four goals to cut it to 8-4 going into the fourth quarter.

Freshman Steven Grober had two goals and one assist, and freshman Carson Ross, Foster and sophomore Conor Sutton each had one goal for Glen Ridge. Kaveny had three assists and freshman JP Labadia had one assist. Connor Mansfield made three saves and Brennan Lyons made two saves.