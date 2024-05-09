Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team advanced to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated No. 13 seed West Orange, 17-2, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, May 3, at Watsessing Park.

Ryan Mansfield had four goals and two assists and Brad Foster had three goals and one assist for the Ridgers, who improved to 5-6 on the season.

Jimmy Benson had two goals and two assists, Dixon Atkinson and Jimmy Gist each had two goals and one assist. Steven Grober had one goal and one assist, and Matt McCormack and JP Labadia each had one goal and one assist.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to host fifth-seeded West Essex in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 7.