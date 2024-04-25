Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team defeats Mendham

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated Mendham, 11-9, April 19, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Sophomore JP Labadia had two goals and two assists, junior Ryan Mansfield, junior Chris Smith, sophomore John Leone and sophomore Jimmy Benson each had two goals; junior Brad Foster had one goal and one assist; and sophomore Steven Grober had two assists. Freshman Kieler Goodwin made eight saves for the Ridgers.

In earlier action, the Ridgers fell to Bernards, 16-2, April 16, at Watsessing Park field. Mansfield had a goal and assisted on Labadia’s tally. Grober had an assist.