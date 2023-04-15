Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team defeats Millburn to move to 1-1 record

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated Millburn 11-7 on Monday, April 10, at Watsessing Park to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Sophomore Conor Sutton and freshman Jimmy Benson each scored three goals to lead the Ridgers. Senior Will Benson had two goals and one assist; freshman Carson Ross had two goals, senior Connor Kaveny had one goal and one assist, and freshman JP Labada, sophomore Ryan Mansfield, and freshman Steven Grober each had one assist in the win. Senior Connor Mansfield made seven saves and freshman Brennan Lyons made three saves for GRHS.

In the season opener, the Ridgers lost to Summit 8-5 on Monday, April 3, at Watsessing Park. Will Benson had three goals, Kaveny had one goal and one assist, and Ross had one goal.

After visiting Verona on Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m., the Ridgers will host West Morris on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Watsessing Park.