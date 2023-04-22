Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team enjoys three-game win streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy and Verona to extend its winning streak to three games and improve to 3-1 on the season.

Senior Ethan Lyons had four goals, Will Benson had three goals, sophomore Brad Foster had two goals, sophomore Connor Sutton and freshman Jimmy Benson each had one goal and one assist, and freshman Carson Ross and junior David Kelly each had one goal in the 13-5 win over MKA on Wednesday, April 12. Senior Connor Kaveny had two assists. Senior Connor Mansfield made five saves and freshman Brennan Lyons made two saves for GRHS.

Will Benson had five goals and Ross had four goals and one assist in the 23-4 win over Verona on Friday, April 14. Jimmy Benson had three goals, Sutton had two goals and four assists, and Kelly had two goals.