Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team finishes strong season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team enjoyed a great run this season.

The second-seeded Ridgers defeated Shore in the quarterfinals before losing to Bernards in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Shore 9-5 on Wednesday, May 31, at Watsessing Park. Freshman Carson Ross had three goals; sophomore Brad Foster had one goal and two assists; seniors Will Benson and Conor Kaveny each had one goal and one assist; and freshman Jimmy Benson, sophomore Ryan Mansfield and sophomore Conor Sutton each had one goal for the Ridgers. Mansfield had three saves and freshman Brennan Lyons made two saves for Glen Ridge.

The Ridgers lost to third-seeded Bernards 5-4 on Saturday, June 3, at Watsessing Park. Ross had one goal and one assist; Jimmy Benson, Sutton and Kaveny each had one goal; and Foster had three assists. Mansfield and Lyons each had four saves.

The Ridgers finished the season with a 10–9 record.