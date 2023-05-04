Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team, No. 2 seed, advances to ECT semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated No. 7 seed Livingston 8-6 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, May 1, at Watsessing Park.

Sophomore Conor Sutton scored three goals, sophomore Brad Foster had two goals and one assist, freshman Jimmy Benson had two goals, senior Will Benson had one goal, senior Connor Kaveny had four assists and senior Ethan Lyons added one assist for the Ridgers. Senior Connor Mansfield had eight saves and freshman Brennan Lyons made seven saves for Glen Ridge.

The Ridgers, who improved to 6-3 on the season, were scheduled to host No. 3 seed Caldwell in the semifinals on Wednesday, May 3, after press time. The other semifinal pitted top-seeded Seton Hall Prep against No. 5 seed West Essex of North Caldwell. The final is Saturday, May 6, at Livingston High School at 4:30 p.m.

The Ridgers defeated Caldwell 8-7 on Wednesday, April 26. Will Benson and freshman Carson Ross each had three goals, freshman JP Labadia had one goal and one assist, and Jimmy Benson had one goal. Kaveny had three assists and Sutton had one assist. Lyons made six saves and Mansfield had four saves.