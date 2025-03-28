Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks strong season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team hopes to have a strong season under first-year head coach Anthony Sicoli.

The Ridgers, looking to improve on last year’s seven-win season, will open the season on Saturday, March 29, at Glen Rock at 10:30 a.m.

The following is a Q&A with Sicoli:

Q: Who are the key returning players?

A: We’re bringing back a strong core of upperclassmen who know how to compete and lead. Among our key returners are Connor Sutton (senior, attack, captain) – a steady offensive presence with great vision and decision-making; Brad Foster (senior, midfield, captain) – a two-way workhorse and emotional leader in the middle of the field; Ryan Mansfield (senior, midfield, captain) – a gritty, unselfish, inside finisher and always in motion – he is transitioning from attack to midfield this season; Cameron Atkinson (senior, defense, captain) – he anchors our back line with toughness and poise, and sets the tone with physicality and precision; and Mason Giamo (senior, defense, captain) – an athletic, high-IQ defender who communicates constantly and leads with infectious energy – he’s the vocal glue of our defense.

Q: How many players did you graduate?

A: We graduated a small, but impactful senior class, including two key starters: Max Corradi (defense) and David Kelly (FOGO). David is continuing his career at the University of Scranton.

Their leadership and presence will be missed, but we’ve got hungry returners ready to step up.

Q: Which players have experience as starters?

A: The returning players with starting experience include senior defender Henry O’Connor, junior attacker Stevie Grober, junior attacker Carson Ross, junior midfielder Jimmy Benson, junior midfielder JP Labadia, junior long-stick middie John Leone and sophomore goalie Keiller Goodwin.

Q: Who are the key newcomers?

A: We’re excited about a few underclassmen who are stepping into key roles this season: freshman defender Tyler Kamil, freshman defensive midfielder Michael Carrillo and freshman midfielder Aidan Kelly, who is the younger brother of 2023 grad and former FOGO David Kelly.

These guys bring energy, toughness and a team-first mentality that fits right into our culture.

Q: What are your hopes and expectations for the team?

A: Our biggest hope is that this group develops the kind of daily work ethic and mental composure that will serve them far beyond lacrosse. Wins are great, but if we can show up consistently, handle adversity with maturity and grow as teammates and young men, then we’re doing something right. That foundation will help them grow into stronger humans, long after high school.

Notes – Sicoli, who succeeds longtime head coach Carl Houser III, was previously a defensive coordinator at GRHS. This is his seventh year involved with Glen Ridge lacrosse. He also is a teacher at GRHS. In addition, he has coached with Brotherhood Lacrosse and the NJ Sixers box lacrosse program.

“I train in jiu jitsu daily and try to bring that same mindset – discipline, resilience and attention to detail – to how we coach and compete,” Sicoli said. “This year, we brought Ed Adeogun back home as our defensive coordinator and Director of Player Development for the town. His leadership and connection to the community are already making a huge impact. We’re also lucky to have several Glen Ridge alumni from the 2018 and 2019 teams returning as assistant coaches or just showing up to help out – guys we coached not long ago who are now giving back to the next generation. It speaks volumes about the culture we’re trying to build here.”

Leone has done exceptional work off the field. Leone founded a student-led initiative called Athletes for Good, and has been leading the charge on meaningful community service projects that are making a real impact. Juniors Keiran Lieber, Stevie Grober and Carson Ross are officers in the club and the entire team is behind the effort, noted Sicoli.

Photos Courtesy of Anthony Sicoli