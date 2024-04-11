Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team topples West Essex

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Jimmy Benson had two goals and two assists, and JP Labadia, Brad Foster and Chris Smith each had two goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team to a 9-8 win over West Essex on Friday, April 5, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. David Kelly had nine ground balls; Foster also had four GBs and Cameron Atkinson and Matty McCormack each had three GBs for the Ridgers. Kieler Goodwin made seven saves for GRHS.

The Ridgers fell at Rumson–Fair Haven, 14-3, on Monday, April 8. Labadia, Benson and Ryan Mansfield each had a goal. GRHS moved to 1-2 on the season.

The Ridgers lost to Summit, 13-4, in the season opener on Monday, April 1, in Summit. Benson had two goals and four GBs; Steven Grober and Foster each had a goal; Labadia and Mansfield each had one assist. Mansfield, Kelly, McCormack and John Leone each had three GBs. Goodwin made nine saves.

The Ridgers will visit Pope John, in Sparta, on Thursday, April 11, at 4 p.m.; visit Montclair Kimberley Academy on Saturday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m. and host Bernards on Tuesday, April 16, at Watsessing Park at 4:30 p.m.